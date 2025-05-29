Palmer: Chelsea knew we had to pick up intensity after halftime

Chelsea midfielder Cole Palmer was full of pride after winning the Europa Conference League final against Real Betis.

Chelsea came from 1-0 down at halftime to win 4-1 on Thursday night in Wroclaw. While he wasn't on the scoresheet, Palmer was outstanding on the night and named man-of-the-match at the final whistle.

Advertisement Advertisement

He said afterwards, "It’s a good feeling for us and the fans. We picked up the intensity in the second half and put on a good performance.

"I think we showed on Sunday we could go to a tough place and win and tonight, even when we were losing, I felt we showed good character again to come back."

Palmer added: "In the early stages it wasn't too bad to not be involved because the team had to go to Kazakhstan, and you can ask Tosin (Adarabioyo), they didn’t enjoy it with an eleven-hour tour flight! But to come into the tournament and now win it, it’s an amazing feeling."