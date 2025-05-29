Tribal Football
Cucurella: ECL trophy a present for Chelsea fans

Paul Vegas
Marc Cucurella hailed the character shown by Chelsea after defeating Real Betis in the Europa Conference League final.

Chelsea came from 1-0 down at halftime to win 4-1 on Thursday night in Wroclaw.

Afterwards, Cucurella beamed: "We came through tough moments and I think the fans deserve this moment as well,’ Marc opened, speaking after post-match celebrations on the pitch and in the dressing room.

"The fans stayed with us in the tough moments and today is a present for the fans. We showed character, desire and we showed we wanted to win. To play for this club is always amazing and we want to fight for big things and today we played a final and we achieved something important.

"We feel very happy. I think we deserve this moment and we have been working hard for this moment since a long time ago, and we have achieved something important. We struggled a little bit at the beginning but then we showed character we showed desire and then we came back in the game."

Cucurella added: "I think since the beginning, I joined during a tough moment, but we have worked a lot and now it’s time to enjoy. No one has given us anything for free. We need to work every day, suffer as well and stay together in the tough moments, but now it’s time to enjoy and I hope the fans enjoy it too."

