Man Utd set to bid for Palace's Mateta if Delap deal falls through this summer

Manchester United are ready to explore other options such as Crystal Palace striker Jean-Philippe Mateta if they are not able to sign Ipswich Town forward Liam Delap.

As reported by GIVEMESPORT and Caught Offside, have “opened talks” with Mateta who has scored 17 goals and 4 assists this season. The Frenchman would only be considered however, if United’s pursuit of Town’s Delap falls through in the coming months.

Manager Ruben Amorim is set for a major summer rebuild once the season ends with reports suggesting that ten or more players could depart. With the likes of Rasmus Hojlund and Joshua Zirkzee continuing to struggle in front of goal there is no doubt that the club will be aiming to sign a striker this summer.

Wolves striker Matheus Cunha has been heavily linked with United in recent weeks meaning Mateta may be playing alongside the Brazilian international next season. United’s primary target remains Delap however but with his relegation release clause being just £30M, Amorim will have a lot of competition to snap up his signature once the season is concluded.