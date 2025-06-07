Crystal Palace facing delays over UEFA ruling

Tribal Football
Crystal Palace aren't expected to learn of UEFA's decision over their Europa League participation until the end of June.

FA Cup winners Palace risk being blocked from the competition due to UEFA's multi-club ownership rules. John Textor holds a minority share in Palace, while he also owns fellow Europa League qualifiers Lyon. The French club have preference due to their superior league finish last season.

Textor missed a deadline to place his Palace shares into a blind trust to assure UEFA of no co-operation between the clubs. As such, Palace are in danger of being blocked from participating in the Europa League.

BBC Sport says UEFA aren't expected to make a ruling until the end of this month.

Both Textor and Palace chairman Steve Parish stated their case on Monday at UEFA's HQ in Nyon. 

