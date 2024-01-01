Palace prospect Mustapha receives Sierra Leone call- up

Crystal Palace Under-21s midfielder Hindolo Mustapha has been called up to the Sierra Leone national team’s senior squad ahead of their 2025 African Cup of Nations as the side enter qualification.

The 18-year-old has been rewarded for his outstanding work with his first call-up to the Sierra Leone senior side.

Advertisement Advertisement

Mustapha is a strong, intelligent midfielder with fantastic ball control which has been recognised by his home country as they look to qualify for AFCON with his talent on board.

The youngster has scored two goals in his first two games for the U21s side against Blackburn Rovers and Leeds United in the Premier League 2.

He now looks to become a key member for Amidu Karim’s side as they prepare to face Chad and Zambia in Group G of the 2025 AFCON qualifiers.

AFCON is set to take place in Morroco from December 2025 to January 2026 and Mustapha could be the player to lead his country there.