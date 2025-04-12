Wharton says Palace will learn from Man City setback

Crystal Palace midfielder Adam Wharton has stated that the team will learn from their disappointing 5-2 defeat against Manchester City.

The Eagles appeared on course for victory after taking a two-goal lead at the Etihad Stadium, courtesy of strikes from Eberechi Eze and Chris Richards.

Advertisement Advertisement

In a twist of fate, the Citizens mounted a comeback to claim all three points, with Pep Guardiola’s side delivering a dominant attacking performance.

"It's definitely one for us to learn from. But I'm sure we'll be back and we're ready for the next game,” Wharton told the club website.

"I think there's plenty of positives, especially from the first 15, 20 minutes of today. But there's plenty of things for us to learn from and improve.

"We'll obviously look back at it and try and take the positives from it. But we've got to be ready in four days for the next game against Newcastle."