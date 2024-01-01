Palace explore taking Sterling off Chelsea hands

Crystal Palace are one of the Premier League clubs that are looking to take advantage of market opportunities this month.

The London outfit are one of many clubs to express an interest in exploring a deal for Raheem Sterling.

The Chelsea winger is on the market, as the club want to get his wages off their annual bill.

Per the Evening Standard, Palace may see Sterling as a replacement for Michael Olise.

The winger left early in the summer window for Bayern Munich and has not been replaced.

While they have added the £12.5 million signing of Ismaila Sarr, he is more of a squad option.