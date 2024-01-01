Palace defender Muñoz says Chelsea draw was a "very valuable point"

Crystal Palace defender Daniel Muñoz has opened up about the heartbreak for Colombia and how he wants to better Premier League campaign this year.

The 28-year-old joined Palace from Genk in January and played an important role in Colombia’s run to the 2024 Copa América final over the summer which he said was a tough loss to take.

“It’s been very good, very good – a time of a lot of learning.

“The truth is, it (the Copa America) didn't end the way we wanted. The truth is we wanted to raise that cup. The Colombians missed being able to raise it, but that's how football is. Sometimes you win, sometimes you lose.

“But I think when you lose, you learn a lot, so it’s a very good time to rejoice as a family, to keep growing and to make our mark at the (2026) World Cup.

He said he wants to continue his excellent form with Palace and have a campaign to remember this season.

“(For Palace) as always, I hope to always give my best for the fans, for this club, for my family, for myself.

“I like to get better day by day. I hope that this new Premier League campaign is better than last time. I think the last four or five months were a very good time for me, a time of learning.

“I think I fought very well and I hope to be able to exploit my capabilities much more at Crystal Palace.”

On the Chelsea game he also stated how it was a well-earned point and that he is proud of the team’s efforts.

“I think the team did a great job,” he reflected. “We know the power of Chelsea, we know the characteristics of their players, they're skilled and technical.

“I think the team took on the difficult moments, they suffered, but as a team, I think that's the result: we got a very valuable point.”