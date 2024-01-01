Tribal Football
Palace deal in place for Arsenal striker Nketiah
Arsenal forward Eddie Nketiah is close to joining Crystal Palace this week.

The striker has finally secured a permanent exit from the Emirates Stadium club.

Per the BBC, the deal to take him to Palace is worth up to £30 million, with most of it being upfront payments.

Arsenal have already given Nketiah official permission to have his medical tests.

He will soon sign on the dotted line and try to get registered for this weekend’s Premier League games.

Nketiah did have brief spells of success with Arsenal, but was largely on the bench during Mikel Arteta’s tenure.

