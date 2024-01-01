Palace closer to deal for Wolfsburg defender Lacroix

Tribal Football
Wolfsburg defender Maxence Lacroix is heading to the Premier League this summer.

Crystal Palace are set to secure his services as a replacement for Joachim Andersen.

The latter is heading to Fulham, where he had a successful loan spell in the past.

Per Fabrizio Romano, Palace have put in a bid of £10.3 million, plus £1.7 million in add-ons.

That is a contrast to the fee they are set to receive for Andersen, which is nearly triple that amount. 

Palace defender Marc Guehi is also being linked with an exit, but may well have to stay for one more year.

