Glasner on Mateta: When he scores a header it's the right mask, the right protection

Crystal Palace manager Oliver Glasner spoke at his recent press conference ahead to this weekend's clash against Fulham.

Much like a lot of other teams who still remain in the competition, Palace have never won the FA Cup which only heightens expectations heading in to the game where they can make history. It has been a month since Jean-Philippe Mateta suffered a horrific injury due to Liam Roberts’s head-high tackle but he is set to return this weekend and Glasner revealed he is likely to make an appearance against the Cottagers.

"Oh yes, he trains now for two weeks with us. Of course, always with his protection and it's also important for him to train a little bit. We had an internal game during the international break where he could play for 60 minutes without any problems. He's ready."

The Frenchman will be wearing protective headgear, the manager confirmed and joked about the situation.

“I said it looks a little bit strange, but he says he feels comfortable, so let’s see! When he scores a header tomorrow it was the right mask, the right protection!”

Glasner then gave some team news ahead of the game and provided some worrying news on one player who will likely miss out.

“The positive thing is all players are fit and available – just Will Hughes is questionable. He’s a bit sick, so let’s see how the afternoon and the night will be.

But all others arrived back from the national teams in very good shape, and all the players who are here are fit. It’s just Chadi Riad and Cheick Doucouré who are out for the rest of the season. All others are ready.”