Palace boss Glasner: Most important thing between manager and squad

Crystal Palace boss Oliver Glasner says trust and respect is key between a manager and his squad.

Glasner has detailed how he tackled his first days as Palace manager when arriving last season.

“First of all, you have to know your players, your colleagues, your staff,” Glasner told Palace's website. “We have 25 players and a similar amount of staff with coaches, analysts, medical staff and others.

“The first thing when I arrived here in February was listening, talking, asking. Then you get information. Not just talking.

“The first meeting was laying out some non-negotiables in terms of how we treat each other. It’s always two words: respect and trust.

“Then it was about asking. To understand somebody, you have to know where they come from and their personal situation. Sometimes it was strange for the players to be open, but when they get that trust they realise that it’s not something against them.

“For example, we would ask the players how they slept the night before. ‘Why do you want to know?’

“But we have a player with two small children, and with small children they might get their teeth or something, and so he was only sleeping three or four hours per night. This can have an impact in training or in getting injured, so we want to know.

“I say to the players, if your children are sick, stay at home, because it’s important for the family. Yes, you can be here physically but if you’re not here mentally because of troubles elsewhere it makes no sense.

“From my experience, when they then come in the next day they feel like they have to show their best and perform at their best.”