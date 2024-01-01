Palace boss Glaser refuses to criticise ref after Brentford defeat

Crystal Palace boss Oliver Glasner insisted he had no issues with referee Sam Barrott after a loss to Brentford.

The London club felt hard done by when taking on their city rivals, as they believed an Eberechi Eze goal from a freekick should have stood.

However, the referee blew his whistle a fraction of a second earlier than his kick for a soft foul by a Palace player.

“It shows that he has a good character and he is a good guy,” Glasner stated post-game.

“We can always find excuses. It's part of the game to make mistakes. I didn't see anyone who made no mistakes. I made mistakes today as well. It shows that he's a great man to say 'yes I made a mistake' but it doesn't change things.

“Of course everyone was surprised that the referee blew his whistle so early but I can't complain about it because the decision is made.

“We thought it was a goal but the rules are, when the ball is in the game and the referee whistles, the goal doesn't count. It is how it is. We won't get this goal back for a draw.

“I think we had many other situations where we could take the lead in the first half and we didn't because we were a little bit sloppy. We scored but it was offside. We could have avoided the cross for their goal and defended better. I'm very confident that when we get into our rhythm then we will get into these games.”