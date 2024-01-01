Palace ace Eze happy scoring in Cup win against QPR

Crystal Palace star Ebere Eze was delighted to get on the scoresheet in the Carabao Cup.

The Premier League side came away with a 2-1 win against Queens Park Rangers.

After successfully getting through to the fourth round, Eze spoke about his happiness at being the matchwinner.

“That was the main thing as to what we wanted to come here and do today: win, go through to the next round, and put in a performance,” Eze told Palace TV.

“It's a difficult place to come. You can see the atmosphere, it's not easy to play under, but we did what we needed to do, and that's the most important thing.

“That’s what we were saying there (in the changing room): sometimes games are tough, and you're under it a bit and they're applying pressure, but to come out on the other side with the victory, that's a testament to the character of the boys.”