Owen calls on Liverpool to be flexible over Salah contract talks

Former Liverpool striker Michael Owen is convinced Mohamed Salah wants to stay at Anfield.

However, Owen insists Liverpool must meet Salah halfway by offering him a new deal on longer terms.

Advertisement Advertisement

"Mo Salah's an interesting one. I think Mo Salah wants to stay, in fact I'm pretty sure he wants to stay," he told talkSPORT.

"I think Liverpool are going to have to bend the rules slightly, they might say, 'Oh right, only two years for players of this age.'

"But he's no normal player, he's as fit as a flea, he's dedicated, he lives in the gym, he's so profeSsional. You can't tell me that he's not going to be at the same level in three, four years.

"I mean, he's just unbelievable, so I would bend the rules, I would give him the contract, the length of contract.

"I'm also not that type of person, a fan that says, 'Just give him what he wants, he's brilliant, we'll win the league with him.' No, because you can't put your club at risk, but I don't think it's got to that stage.

"To replace him, it's going to cost an awful lot more, you're not going to pay a transfer fee for him.

"So I would do whatever it takes to keep him, and I think he wants to stay, but sources tell me that they're still quite a way apart."