Osula says "football is about patience" as he waits for Newcastle chance

Newcastle United's Danish youngster William Osula believes he can shine up front for the club.

The £15M signing from Sheffield United was not able to score against Wimbledon in the Carabao Cup.

Despite blanking in a game that Newcastle won, he believes that he can shine in even tougher games.

The 21-year-old told Chronicle Live: "I’m always ready. I’m ready now.

"I’m always ready to work hard and do my best for the team here so whenever I’m called upon I’m ready to give my all Hopefully Everton is an opportunity."

He added: "It’s not me to say, that’s for the gaffer.

"He’s going to pick the team that will play so whatever role I have to play here I look forward to it and just take my opportunity and chance when they come.

“Football is about patience. Everything doesn’t come straight away in life so I’ll have to work hard and eventually, my time will come. Every player wants to play more and get more minutes, hopefully, that will come in the future."