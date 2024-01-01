Osula looks forward to Newcastle debut after signing this summer

Osula looks forward to Newcastle debut after signing this summer

Newcastle United fans will be hoping to see summer signing Will Osula in action soon enough.

The Magpies brought in the former Sheffield United star in the transfer window.

Advertisement Advertisement

However, Osula is still getting used to his new surroundings and will be eased into action.

“It is something that I am very proud of. It’s a big club," Osula told Danish newspaper Ekstra Bladet.

"Newcastle is a huge club and I am very happy to have made the switch to Newcastle from Sheffield United.

“My time will come. So I’m looking forward to seeing what will happen in the future. I’m getting there now, where there are already huge stars. So I get there and have to learn their style and how they play.

“I just have to come in and learn a lot of things from the coaches and players. I just have to become a better player and then hopefully my time will come where I can play a lot in the future.”