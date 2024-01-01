Osman admits speaking with Adingra before Brighton move

Brighton signing Ibrahim Osman admits he spoke with Simon Adingra ahead of signing for the Seagulls.

The pair both came through the Right to Dream academy in Ghana.

Osman, who arrived earlier this summer from Nordsjaelland in Denmark, told Brighton's website: "I spoke to him a bit.

"Firstly, he tried to give me some advice, even the style of play, it is similar to FC Nordsjaelland. He just told me to just be the same as I was there.

"He has really inspired me. The few weeks during the AFCON and even playing weekly in the Premier League. If he can do that, then I'm happy. I'm also sure I can do the same.

"My focus is to try and learn as much as possible in this squad and also with the older guys here to try and learn from them. And also I know myself, I don't depend on one position. I can play as a right winger, up front and on the left wing, so I'm happy I can play all these positions."