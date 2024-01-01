Wednesday boss Röhl welcomes Brighton keeper Beadle

Danny Röhl on James Beadle: "we will see him in the future high up in football"

Sheffield Wednesday boss Danny Röhl has spoken highly of on-loan Brighton goalkeeper James Beadle in a recent interview.

Beadle is now back with the Owls for the coming season having helped them retain their Championship status in their last campaign.

Rohl believes Beadle’s form that included eight fantastic clean sheets, was crucial to that and has spoken highly of the younster.

"I think when we looked at the details from the second leg of the season, we had nine clean sheets and that's crucial when you want to win games especially in this league."

"It was also a huge step forward in his path."

"He's a young goalkeeper but with a lot of different experience now and also a great attitude.

“He's very calm in difficult moments. I'm convinced that we will see him in the future high up in football.”