Brighton legend Knockaert retires

Brighton hero Anthony Knockaert has retired from the sport and paid tribute to his old team.

When the Albion were first promoted to the Premier League, having Knockaert was a selling point for their matches that were scheduled on television.

In a lengthy farewell message, Knockaert wrote: “Football has been much more than a job for me.

“It has been a passion, a way of life and an unbelievable source of joy.

“From my first steps on a football field, I have been fortunate to experience extraordinary moments, meet incredible people and achieve dreams I never dared to imagine as a child.”

He added: “A very special mention must go to Brighton and my time there, which will remain the best years of my career, and I cannot thank the club and their fans enough for that.”

Knockaert, who lost his father during the club’s promotion year, admits that he was taken aback by the players and then boss Chris Hughton traveling to France for the funeral.

Knockaert wrote: “This gesture will remain as important to me as any of the success achieved together on the pitch.”