Stefan Ortega insists he's happy at Manchester City.

The goalkeeper continues to act as backup to No1 Ederson.

Advertisement Advertisement

But Ortega told Sky Deutschland: "I will still be here because I feel very comfortable.

"At the moment there are few reasons to leave. I have played 36 games at a competitive level in the last 2 years, not a number that usually totals a number 12.

"I receive a lot of appreciation."