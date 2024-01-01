Orenburg chief: Man City offered €3M for Gürlük

Tribal Football
Orenburg sports chief Dmitry Andreev has revealed they beat England's biggest clubs to sign Turkish attacker Emircan Gürlük.

Gyurlyuk was signed from Altynorda, having come through the Galatasaray system.  

Andreev recalled to Sport-Express: "Emircan used to play in Turkey’s first league. The owner of this club is a businessman who is pro-Russian. He has the largest and best academy in Turkey. He annually holds major children's tournaments in which Manchester City, Chelsea, Arsenal and other top teams participate.

:There was such a situation: children from Zenit were invited to one of the tournaments. Either Arsena, or another team said that they would not come if there was Zenit. They were told to go to hell, Zenit will be in the tournament.

"And then a relationship with Zenit was established. And we managed to go into this and solve this issue.

"The agent of Gürlük said that City offered 3 million euros? We took him much cheaper. There, the agent loves Russia very much. All thanks to the position of the agent and this established relationship."

