Arsenal trials for Cliftonville youngster Madden

Arsenal are said to be assessing teenage star Coran Madden during pre-season.

The youngster is on trial at the London club with a view to a permanent move.

Madden, who is only 15, already had trials at Manchester City and Manchester United.

Madden is being called the nickname of ‘Golden Child’ at the academy of Northern Irish club Cliftonville.

Arsenal and other top clubs are assessing talent in that part of Europe due to an impending rule change.

With Brexit changing laws around signing youngsters, clubs cannot sign players from outside the UK before they are 18.

As a result, a lot of focus is being put on Northern Irish talent, with Madden one of those starlets.