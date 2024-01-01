Tribal Football
Most Read
Man Utd rake in bumper fee from Sancho's BVB loan
Toney and Man Utd agree on Brentford departure
Man Utd informed of PSG price for Simons
New Man Utd chief exec Berrada writes to MUST: Summer market my priority

Arsenal trials for Cliftonville youngster Madden

Arsenal trials for Cliftonville youngster Madden
Arsenal trials for Cliftonville youngster Madden
Arsenal trials for Cliftonville youngster MaddenAction Plus
Arsenal are said to be assessing teenage star Coran Madden during pre-season.

The youngster is on trial at the London club with a view to a permanent move.

Advertisement
Advertisement

Madden, who is only 15, already had trials at Manchester City and Manchester United.

Madden is being called the nickname of ‘Golden Child’ at the academy of Northern Irish club Cliftonville.

Arsenal and other top clubs are assessing talent in that part of Europe due to an impending rule change.

With Brexit changing laws around signing youngsters, clubs cannot sign players from outside the UK before they are 18.

As a result, a lot of focus is being put on Northern Irish talent, with Madden one of those starlets.

Mentions
Premier LeagueArsenalCliftonvilleManchester CityManchester UnitedFootball Transfers
Related Articles
The Insider - Rudy Galetti: Saudi go for De Gea, Partey; Zlat chooses Morata for AC Milan; Man Utd crank up transfer decisions
Man Utd open PSG talks for Simons
Big Prem trio in PSG contact for Simons