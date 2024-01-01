Onana happy Rashford scored in Man Utd win

Manchester United goalkeeper Andre Onana was delighted for Marcus Rashford after his goal in today's 3-0 win at Southampton.

Onana saved a penalty, denying Southampton striker Cameron Archer with the score at 0-0, before United took control.

Advertisement Advertisement

"(Rashford) had a tough season last year," admitted Onana. "He was not on his best, but today he showed he's one of the best in the world. But that's football, that's life, sometimes you struggle and face difficulties. But it's not how you fall it's how many times you stand up.

"And today he's come back again and scored a great goal, an important goal for us.

"Hopefully he'll score more for us and I'm really happy for him. He needed a goal and hopefully he'll score more."