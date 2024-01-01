Omari Hutchinson delighted to be returning to Ipswich Town

After spending time on loan, Hutchinson is excited to be back at the Blues.

After an impressive loan spell last season scoring 10 goals in 44 appearences, Omari Hutchinson is glad to be back at Ipswich Town for a fee of around £18 million.

Speaking to the club website Hutchinson stated:

“I’m happy to be back and get started. It feels surreal, really. It’s gone kind of quick. Last year I was signing on loan and here we are today signing on a permanent.

“I’m very excited, I had a good connection with the fans and especially a good connection with the manager, so it wasn’t a hard decision to come here on a permanent and I’m looking forward to it.”

Manager Kieran Mckenna played a huge role in persuading him to return:

“That played a massive part. When you’re a player, you want that confidence, but with the fans, they give you that extra boost.

“And especially the manager, he trusted me and had full belief in me, so it was a no-brainer to come here.”

“From the go at the start of last season, he told what I need to bring to the team and what I need to work on and he helped me through the whole season.”

“He was very hard on me, always pushing me during training sessions and stuff like that, trying to get the best out of me. That’s what I need as a player, I always want to improve, so it was good.”

He went on to speak about his ambitions with the club:

“I’ve got huge ambitions for the club, I want to stay in the Premier League with them, play against the biggest teams in the world, which I’m really looking forward to and just doing amazing things with this club.”