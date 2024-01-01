Tribal Football
Most Read
Man Utd rake in bumper fee from Sancho's BVB loan
Toney and Man Utd agree on Brentford departure
Man Utd informed of PSG price for Simons
New Man Utd chief exec Berrada writes to MUST: Summer market my priority

Omari Hutchinson delighted to be returning to Ipswich Town

Omari Hutchinson delighted to be returning to Ipswich Town
Omari Hutchinson delighted to be returning to Ipswich Town
Omari Hutchinson delighted to be returning to Ipswich TownTribal Football
After spending time on loan, Hutchinson is excited to be back at the Blues.

After an impressive loan spell last season scoring 10 goals in 44 appearences, Omari Hutchinson is glad to be back at Ipswich Town for a fee of around £18 million. 

Advertisement
Advertisement

Speaking to the club website Hutchinson stated: 

“I’m happy to be back and get started. It feels surreal, really. It’s gone kind of quick. Last year I was signing on loan and here we are today signing on a permanent. 

“I’m very excited, I had a good connection with the fans and especially a good connection with the manager, so it wasn’t a hard decision to come here on a permanent and I’m looking forward to it.” 

Manager Kieran Mckenna played a huge role in persuading him to return: 

“That played a massive part. When you’re a player, you want that confidence, but with the fans, they give you that extra boost. 

“And especially the manager, he trusted me and had full belief in me, so it was a no-brainer to come here.” 

“From the go at the start of last season, he told what I need to bring to the team and what I need to work on and he helped me through the whole season.” 

“He was very hard on me, always pushing me during training sessions and stuff like that, trying to get the best out of me. That’s what I need as a player, I always want to improve, so it was good.” 

He went on to speak about his ambitions with the club: 

“I’ve got huge ambitions for the club, I want to stay in the Premier League with them, play against the biggest teams in the world, which I’m really looking forward to and just doing amazing things with this club.” 

 

Mentions
Premier LeagueHutchinson OmariIpswichFootball Transfers
Related Articles
DONE DEAL: Ipswich sign permanently Chelsea winger Hutchinson
Arsenal due cut of Hutchinson fee from Chelsea
Ipswich willing to break transfer record for Chelsea winger Hutchinson