Offers arrive for Villa keeper Martinez

Aston Villa face having to sell goalkeeper Emi Martinez in the coming weeks.

All signs are that Villa will cash in on the 32 year-old Argentina international as they seek to fit inside the Premier League's profit and sustainability limits.

Advertisement Advertisement

Ole says three offers for Martinez are on the table, though haven't named the clubs involved.

However, it is said Saudi Pro League interest has arrived.

After victory over Tottenham last night, Martinez was in tears, with it suggested the reason was it would mark his last game at Villa Park as a home player.