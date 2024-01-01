Odobert excited to play alongside Spurs captain Son

Wilson Odobert is excited to now have Heung-min Son as his Tottenham captain.

The winger joined Spurs from Burnley on Friday.

Odobert told club media: "First and foremost Tottenham is a big club and it's hugely ambitious too. I think the club and myself share the same ambitions, we're pretty much on the same wavelength.

"I've got a decent amount of pace. I like to take people on in one-on-one situations and dribble, I like to get on the ball and have plenty of touches. I like to bring other in, to entertain and at the same time enjoy my football too. I really feel I'll be part of a great project here which enjoys fantastic support and a superb stadium.

"It's a top club, and all these factors helped convince me to come here."

On Son, he continued: "I went through the youth system at Paris Saint-Germain's Academy," he added.

"I used to watch players like Neymar, Robinho and Ronaldinho, all three were great dibblers and top players too. I tried to gain my inspiration from them. Son as well because he was also a source of inspiration for me. I then signed my first professional contract at Troyes. My next move took me to Burnley, it was a good experience for me and it was a great way for me to settle into English football because this league isn't an easy one to get used to playing in.

"But that gave me the chance and helped me to grow and develop as a player, in terms of technique and mentality on the field and as a person off it. It's a tough ask to come here and play against Tottenham, it's not at all easy. From the outset, I was hugely impressed. Impressed by the stadium and the supporters, now here I am as a Spurs player!

"I'm really up for it, to do everything I can, to fight really hard, to succeed in winning the fans over and to help the club to get results. Because that's important I think, even though I'm still young.

"I want to be ambitious, I really want to play too and I'm keen to please the fans and to do myself proud in front of them. This is a massive club and that's why I'm so happy to be here with you all right now. Thanks very much for all your support and I'll see you soon out there on the pitch."