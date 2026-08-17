Odegaard delighted by 'instant connection with warrior Guimaraes'

Arsenal captain Martin Odegaard is confident new signing Bruno Guimaraes can drive Mikel Arteta's team to a new level in 2026/27.

The Gunners completed a £70M deal to land the Brazil international earlier this month following a tense transfer stand off with Newcastle United after the 2026 FIFA World Cup.

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Guimaraes joins a packed list of options in Arteta's central midfield alongside captain Odegaard, Declan Rice, Martin Zubimendi, Mikel Merino and Myles Lewis-Skelly.

Zubimendi has been linked with a move away to Real Madrid, if his starting role is taken away, and Odegaard was impressed by Guimaraes' competitive debut in Arsenal's 3-0 FA Community Shield win over rivals Manchester City.

"It's been so natural, I think the connection is already there.

"You can see he's a top, top player from the first second he's in training, you feel that presence and quality. It's been really easy to connect with him, he's a brilliant player.

"Since the first day, it's been natural. Although we had some big fights in the past with him, he's just come in as a really natural part of the team, and you can see his quality.

"He can win the ball, he's a fighter, but also has so much quality on the ball."

Guimaraes was replaced at half-time by Rice, with Zubimendi given the final 15 minutes, and the race is on to secure a starting spot for the Premier League campaign opener at home to Coventry City on August 21st.