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Odegaard delighted by 'instant connection with warrior Guimaraes'

Arsenal star Bruno Guimaraes.
Arsenal star Bruno Guimaraes.Profimedia

Arsenal captain Martin Odegaard is confident new signing Bruno Guimaraes can drive Mikel Arteta's team to a new level in 2026/27.

The Gunners completed a £70M deal to land the Brazil international earlier this month following a tense transfer stand off with Newcastle United after the 2026 FIFA World Cup.

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Guimaraes joins a packed list of options in Arteta's central midfield alongside captain Odegaard, Declan Rice, Martin Zubimendi, Mikel Merino and Myles Lewis-Skelly.

Zubimendi has been linked with a move away to Real Madrid, if his starting role is taken away, and Odegaard was impressed by Guimaraes' competitive debut in Arsenal's 3-0 FA Community Shield win over rivals Manchester City.

"It's been so natural, I think the connection is already there. 

"You can see he's a top, top player from the first second he's in training, you feel that presence and quality. It's been really easy to connect with him, he's a brilliant player.

"Since the first day, it's been natural. Although we had some big fights in the past with him, he's just come in as a really natural part of the team, and you can see his quality.

"He can win the ball, he's a fighter, but also has so much quality on the ball."

Guimaraes was replaced at half-time by Rice, with Zubimendi given the final 15 minutes, and the race is on to secure a starting spot for the Premier League campaign opener at home to Coventry City on August 21st.

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Bruno GuimaraesMartin OdegaardArsenalPremier League

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