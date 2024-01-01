O’Shea says he joined Ipswich for the "winning culture" and is proud to represent the club

Ipswich Town's summer signing Dara O’Shea has opened up about his move and what tempted him to join the newly promoted side.

O’Shea arrived from Burnley at the end of August and has already established himself as a key member of Town’s defence under manager Kieran McKenna.

The Irishman spoke about why he decided to join the club and how excited he is to work with such a talented squad as they compete in the Premier League for the first time in over 20 years.

“First of all, I saw a winning culture, a winning environment and a real together group which is the main thing,” he said. “I found that over my experience in football, having that core group and togetherness goes a long way.

“The quality in the group is there and that’s for everyone to see, but there’s more to that in football and there’s more to successful teams than just quality. I really saw that coming off the back of two amazing seasons, it was something that I couldn’t not see.

“It was quite a long process. There was lots of stuff that was floating about in the summer and it was a decision I had to make as to where I wanted to come.

“I felt like Ipswich was the right place for me. There’s a lot of good things happening at this club and I knew it was a big club, but I probably didn’t realise how big a club it was until I came here and saw the amazing atmosphere at the stadium and how big the Foundation is to the club.

“It’s a decision I’m really proud to have made now, I feel like it’s the right one for me and my career and I’m excited to be working under a great manager and a good bunch of lads.”

The new arrival hopes to use his previous Premier League experience to help keep the club away from the relegation zone which they have avoided so far this season.

“I’ve got that experience in the Premier League having played two previous seasons. Coming off the back of last season, obviously not a successful one in the fact that we got relegated, but I think a successful one for me.

“I’ve learned a lot, gained a lot of experience, played a lot of minutes and played against a lot of the opposition we’re going to be coming up against. For me, it’s about using that experience and that know-how, trying to help the team in that way and learning from what happened last season myself and improving as a player.”

The defender also spoke on Liam Delap who is on top form at the moment and how happy he is to face such a quality player like him in training.

“It’s not easy and he’s a big boy as well as you can see. He’s got it all physically, he’s got that turn of pace, the strength and he’s scoring goals and knows where the back of the net is.

“As a striker that’s the most important thing, so as long as he can keep that consistency going in his game and keep the confidence alive in him, I think he’s going to have a great career.

“I’m really excited to be playing with someone like him, someone who I know is going to put the ball in the back of the net and take his chances. It’s great for the team and the club.”