O'Reilly delighted scoring in Man City FA Cup win

Manchester City midfielder Nico O'Reilly was proud scoring in their FA Cup rout of Salford City.

O'Reilly played a full 90 for the 5-0 win.

Advertisement Advertisement

“Yeah I enjoyed it a lot,” he said.

“Got some minutes into my legs, to show everyone what I can do.

“Yeah I really enjoyed it. Same for McAtee. Yeah, he was top. Three goals, top.”

He added: “It was very important after the spell we’ve had in the last couple of weeks. I thought it was very important in a game like this to show what we can actually do.”