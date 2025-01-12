O'Reilly delighted scoring in Man City FA Cup win
Manchester City midfielder Nico O'Reilly was proud scoring in their FA Cup rout of Salford City.
O'Reilly played a full 90 for the 5-0 win.
“Yeah I enjoyed it a lot,” he said.
“Got some minutes into my legs, to show everyone what I can do.
“Yeah I really enjoyed it. Same for McAtee. Yeah, he was top. Three goals, top.”
He added: “It was very important after the spell we’ve had in the last couple of weeks. I thought it was very important in a game like this to show what we can actually do.”