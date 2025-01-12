O'Reilly delighted scoring in Man City FA Cup win

Tribal Football
Paul Vegas
Manchester City midfielder Nico O'Reilly was proud scoring in their FA Cup rout of Salford City.

O'Reilly played a full 90 for the 5-0 win.

“Yeah I enjoyed it a lot,” he said.

“Got some minutes into my legs, to show everyone what I can do. 

“Yeah I really enjoyed it. Same for McAtee. Yeah, he was top. Three goals, top.”

He added: “It was very important after the spell we’ve had in the last couple of weeks. I thought it was very important in a game like this to show what we can actually do.”

