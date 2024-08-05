O'Neil delighted penning new Wolves deal with staff

Wolves boss Gary O'Neil is delighted signing his new contract.

O'Neil and his staff have signed new four-year deals with Wolves.

As well as O’Neil, assistant head coach Tim Jenkins, first-team coaches Shaun Derry and Ian Burchnall, head of goalkeeping Neil Cutler and first-team coach analyst Woody Dewar have all signed new contracts.

O'Neil said, “I’m really pleased. Me and Matt (Hobbs) started discussing it towards the latter part of last season, but there was a lot of things going on and we thought it was best to keep ploughing on with the important stuff like the team, making sure we were in a good spot, and when the time arrived to discuss it, it was fairly straightforward from my point of view.

"I’m absolutely loving my time here, really enjoying it, my staff love it, my family love, so it’s felt a really special place for us over the past year and I’m looking forward to continuing the journey.

“I love every moment of it. It’s hard work, obviously, there’s always so much that needs doing. Me and Matt have been extremely busy over the last few weeks trying to get things in place. The good thing is here is the amount of support you get from Matt and the other guys in the training ground and offices. We’re doing our best to get the team in the best spot possible for next weekend. A big friendly tomorrow, which we’re looking forward to, getting back in front of the home fans and I’m delighted with the contract, so hopefully that will be replicated by the fans and we can enjoy tomorrow. The last dress rehearsal before we get ready for the Premier League.”

On the new season, he also stated: “It will be a test. Obviously, we’ll have a really tough start with Arsenal, Chelsea and a few tough ones to follow, but we have to play them all, so it’s a real test of where we are and the work that we’ve done, and we get to go to the Emirates on the first day and put out there what we’ve been working on, see if we can cause them some problems, and over the course of the season I’m really confident the group can get enough results along the way to make sure we have a successful season.

“There’s still some bits to do in the transfer window that me, Matt and Jeff are still working really hard on, trying to position the squad even better than it is this moment. I know we’ve done some good stuff and the ones who’ve arrived have really helped us, but we still need to do a bit of work on juggling a few things around to make us balanced. All pre-season I’ve really enjoyed it, a good couple of trips, the lads have worked extremely hard and we’re ready to get going now.”