Larsen admits Wolves frustration after Palace draw

Wolves striker Jorge Strand Larsen admitted frustration after their 2-2 draw with Crystal Palace on Saturday night.

Larsen struck in the second-half for Wolves.

He later said: "I think we are the better team but in the end we can't keep the lead. It really hurts to be stood here with only one point.

"It is really frustrating, we all deserve more, especially the fans showing up today. There was an amazing atmosphere in the stadium, some good positives but it's not enough."

On whether Wolves' winless run is frustrating, he continued: "Of course. Every team wants to win. We also showed at times that we deserve more points. The guys that came on did really well."

"We had the toughest start ever, played against some top, top teams. The comeback against Brighton last week gave us a good feeling and today we should be standing here with three points but hopefully we can win the next game and we will continue with the positive spirit.

"We have to keep on working on what's not good enough. The quality of the players is amazing and today we should have scored many more goals and it will come."