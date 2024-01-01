O'Neil admits "frustration" as Wolves fall to Newcastle at home

Wolves boss Gary O'Neil admitted frustration after their defeat at home to Newcastle on Sunday.

Wolves had the lead through captain Mario Lemina, but Newcastle fought back to win 2-1 at Molineux via goals from Fabian Schar and Harvey Barnes.

O'Neil said afterwards: "I think frustration is the right word. It is easy to feel down after results but the group gave everything. They showed loads of quality and I thought we probably edged it. I felt really comfortable and really dangerous. We know we are in a tough run of fixtures and playing teams that have real quality and we are being punished for every error.

"The second goal I am really disappointed with. Harvey Barnes is allowed to come inside and it's a fantastic finish. Nelson Semedo coming off was a big blow. He is really important to us so for him to come off was a big miss. The first one is a deflection but it can happen.

"We are not feeling sorry for ourselves. We had enough opportunities in the game. At 1-0 I thought we looked the most likely for a while and then we started to tired a bit. We were punished for things that can happen at Premier League level. It is a tough one to take because I really enjoyed what I saw from the team for large periods. I think what the fans saw was a lot of effort and good chances. A lot there to stand us in good stead."