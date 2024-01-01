O'Neil adamant Wolves results will turn after Newcastle defeat

Wolves boss Gary O’Neil believes results will begin to turn for his team this season.

The Premier League club have not won in four matches so far this term, but O’Neil is not panicking.

The young coach spoke after a 2-1 loss to Newcastle, a game in which they had led 1-0.

He stated post-game: “Everyone's desperate for it, of course, but that was close to being our best today. Of course, there's a few little bits that we could tidy up on, but we've gone up against a side who have spent an awful lot of money and were in the Champions League last season, and we didn't look like a lesser side.

“That takes a lot of doing against Newcastle, because there's not many teams that go out against them and just go toe-to-toe and have a real good game, and, in my opinion, looks slightly more likely to score than they do.

“But we need to make sure that turns into more than that and we’ll get back to work on it tomorrow.”