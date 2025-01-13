Nuno shrugs off Slot's suggestion that Forest are title rivals this season

Nottingham Forest manager Nuno Espirito Santo says he does not listen to outside feedback ahead of the club's clash with Liverpool this week.

The third-placed Reds are aiming to do the double over Liverpool manager Arne Slot and his side who are currently top of the league by some distance. A victory for Forest would cut the gap at the top to just three points which had led to the Dutchman suggesting that Nuno’s side are title rivals this season.

In his pre-match press conference, the Forest boss says he wants to focus on the game rather than the league table and admits he never listens to what others have to say about his side.

“I don’t know. We try as much as possible to ignore what’s around.

“We never change. The way we see things is the way we see the competition and I would say it’s the way we see life. It’s day by day, focus on our tasks, and tomorrow is another tough one. We have to play the games. We are here to compete against all the teams and I think we are doing well.

“Nothing changes in our approach, it is the same. More important than anything is we know what we can do, how we want to do things and we know each other - our strengths and weaknesses.

“If we start thinking about ifs, it's if, if, if, if. That's why we always try to approach how we are going to prepare ourselves and how we are going to play the game. At the end of the game there will be no ifs.”