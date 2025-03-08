Nuno Santo reveals secret behind stunning win over Man City

Nuno Espirito Santo has revealed how Nottingham Forest managed to shut down Manchester City in Saturday’s Premier League clash.

Callum Hudson-Odoi’s late strike secured a stunning victory for the Reds over Pep Guardiola’s side in a fiercely contested battle at City Ground.

Addressing the media after the match, the manager explained how his team capitalized on the Citizens' weaknesses to secure a hard-fought victory.

"It was hard work, you can see how good (Manchester) City are, but I think the boys did well and didn’t allow them too many good situations.” Nuno told Forest TV.

"City were always going to have chances, but defensively we were really good.

"In football you have to work hard and balance the spaces, whilst realising you always have the chance to recover the ball and attack.

"City left spaces as the game went on and we were able to take advantage with our talented players. It was all about creating chances for them.

"I’m very proud of them because of the way they commit themselves, it’s all about how we can do things together and help each other."

Nottingham Forest stay in third place, having earned 51 points from 28 matches, as they continue their push for a spot in next season’s Champions League.