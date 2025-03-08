Forest matchwinner Hudson-Odoi: Dressing room is going crazy!

Callum Hudson-Odoi was floating after proving Nottingham Forest's matchwinner for victory over Manchester City today.

Forest were worth the three points after Hudson-Odoi struck on 83 minutes for the win.

He later said, “It is crazy (in the home dressing room).

"A result like that against an amazing team is amazing for us. You could see through the game that we battled and fought for every ball. We had opportunities and took one. The changing room is going crazy.

“It is a significant win but it is also another win. Every game is game by game and we have to try and take three points. We know where we are in the table but it is important to remain humble but also excited about what’s to come. We know we are getting closer and we are buzzing about that."

On scoring the winner, he continued: "It was an amazing pick up from Morgan (Gibbs-White) and amazing switch into the open space. It was an opportunity to do my thing and it came off perfectly.

"I don't think I could have (seen my success at Forest) especially when you look at last season. It was a bit difficult and we were struggling to get wins. Now everything is flowing perfectly. I am buzzing being here. I love the energy from the crowd, staff members, players... and I am enjoying my football here. I think this is the best atmosphere. The energy they give every game...I am buzzing to play in front of them."