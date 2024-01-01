Nuno praises Forest players after Cup exit against Newcastle

Nottingham Forest boss Nuno was positive after their Carabao Cup exit.

Forest were beaten on penalties by Newcastle on Tuesday after the match finished 1-1 in normal time. Joe Willock had Newcastle ahead inside the first minute before Jota Silva's equaliser.

Nuno later said: "It was a setback to concede in the first minute but the reaction was good. We had good spells against a good team.

"We had a lot of chances but not the final shot. The finishing was missing but overall good to see."

"We prepared (for penalties) but then it comes to the competition. We don't have too much time until we play again.

"It is important we realise we have solutions. We could be more balanced. But moving forward we have more options and solutions because we have a hard task ahead of us."