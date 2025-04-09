Nunez sends message to skeptical Liverpool fans: You'll never see me give up! Resilience!

Liverpool striker Darwin Nunez has sent a message to supporters after what has been another disappointing season where many have questioned his ability.

The Uruguayan has started just 17 of his 42 appearances and has bagged just 7 goals and 5 assists. Despite his dire form, the striker has attracted interest from the likes of AC Milan, Atletico Madrid, and Saudi Arabia, who see potential in the 25-year-old who shows glimpses of a world-class forward throughout each season.

He has now taken to social media to address fans who are his biggest critic this campaign as he attempts to express how he will fight for the club until the very end.

“I wasn't the best three weeks ago, and I'm not the worst now.

“If I fall, I'll get back up. You'll never see me give up. I'm going to give it my all until the last day I have to be here in Liverpool. Resilience!”

Nunez had come on as a 66th-minute substitute in Liverpool’s 3-2 loss away at Fulham on Sunday afternoon and was not the target of fans who aimed their frustration at the likes of Andrew Robertson and Virgil van Dijk who were part of a leaky and unorganized defense.

The post may seem random, but given the links to other clubs, the striker has made it clear that he wants to prove his worth in the final games of the season. Manager Arne Slot will be monitoring him more than anyone in the race for the title and if he does not perform when given the chance, he could be the first player out the door when the summer window opens.