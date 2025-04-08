Carragher: Liverpool's one big (& long-term) weakness

Liverpool hero Jamie Carragher believes Arne Slot's squad has one glaring weakness.

The former centre-half argues the lack of a left-footed centre-back has been a long-term issue for Liverpool.

Reflecting on Sunday's defeat at Fulham, Carragher said: "The reason why Fulham have pushed it to van Dijk is... and something Liverpool have always lacked... a left-footed centre back.

"Now, the reason I think Virgil van Dijk probably goes to (left back) Andy Robertson is it's the obvious pass, of course. It's not a bad pass, but maybe a left-footed centre back with the quality of Van Dijk could actually go there (and play a long-range pass from left to right and find Mo Salah in space).

"If it's on the right side, he's got that passing range in his locker. And that's why I think Fulham have pushed it this side, pushed Virgil van Dijk onto his left foot. Because they know he can't play that pass and he's going to play the shorter pass.

"He goes to Andy Robertson and he's just got to go back to the goalkeeper. He tries a cross-field pass, he gets it wrong and we know what happens. It was a nightmare scenario for him."