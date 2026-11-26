A struggling Chelsea side travel to the City Ground on Friday night to face a Nottingham Forest team also coming off a defeat.

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Forest followed an inspiring win over Manchester City before the international break with a 2-0 loss at Bournemouth, and only goal difference is keeping them out of the relegation zone.

Chelsea's problems are at the other end of the pitch. They lost 4-1 at home to Leeds last weekend, have lost three of their last four league games, and have conceded 20 goals in 11 games, their most at this stage since 2015/16.

Xabi Alonso has admitted his side have lost confidence, and they've won just two of their last 11 competitive away games.

Nottingham Forest - Chelsea, Friday, 8:00 pm

Nottingham Forest v Chelsea tips

• Emiliano Martinez to make 3+ saves - 33/50 with Bet365

• Over 2.5 goals - 4/5 with Bet365

• Both teams to score - 57/100 with Bet365

Odds courtesy of Bet365. Correct at the time of publication and subject to change.

Emiliano Martinez to make 3+ saves

Martinez has made at least three saves in each of his last five Premier League games, and he was forced into four in each of the last two. Chelsea are currently giving opponents too much space, which is leading to plenty of shots against them.

Forest at home should look to take advantage, with players like Morgan Gibbs-White and Liam Delap who like to shoot on sight.

They've had 30 shots across their last two games and are likely to keep testing Martínez. At 33/50 with Bet365, backing him to make three or more saves looks a solid pick.

Tip: Emiliano Martinez to make 3+ saves @ 33/50

Bet explanation: This bet wins if Emiliano Martínez makes three or more saves during the match.

Over 2.5 goals

Chelsea's games have produced more goals than any other side's this season, with 40 in total (20 scored, 20 conceded). Across their last ten league matches they have scored 17 and conceded 18, while Forest have scored nine and conceded 14.

Forest are goal-shy, and they've conceded exactly once in eight of their last nine home league games, which counts against this bet.

But Chelsea's defensive problems and the volume of shots they concede should be enough to produce goals. At 4/5 with Bet365, Over 2.5 goals looks a reasonable pick.

Tip: Over 2.5 goals @ 4/5

Bet explanation: This bet wins if there are three or more goals scored in total between Nottingham Forest and Chelsea.

Both teams to score

Five of the last eight meetings between these teams have seen both sides score, and Chelsea's leaky defence and recent goal tally suggest they'll find a way to score too.

Forest also scored three at home against Manchester City, so they can create chances when they get going.

There are risks. Forest have failed to score in the last five of their home defeats and a league-high six games overall, and Chelsea have drawn blanks in two of their last three away league games. Even so, at 57/100 with Bet365, both teams to score looks a fair price given how many chances Chelsea concede.

Tip: Both teams to score @ 57/100

Bet explanation: This bet wins if both Nottingham Forest and Chelsea score at least one goal in the match.

Nottingham Forest v Chelsea odds

• Nottingham Forest - 8/5 with Bet365

• Draw - 23/10 with Bet365

• Chelsea - 17/10 with Bet365

Odds, correct at the time of publication, are subject to change.