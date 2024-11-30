Tribal Football
Most Read
Monza coach Nesta knows fans desperate for derby win against Como
Man Utd starlet Obi-Martin signs first professional contract
Why facing Liverpool is a double edged sword for Guardiola's Man City side
Man Utd make contract decision for Eriksen

Nottingham Forest boss Nuno delighted matchwinner Wood

Paul Vegas
Nottingham Forest boss Nuno delighted matchwinner Wood
Nottingham Forest boss Nuno delighted matchwinner WoodAction Plus
Nottingham Forest boss Nuno was delighted matchwinner Chris Wood after victory over Ipswich.

Wood's penalty was enough for Forest to win 1-0 on the day.

Advertisement
Advertisement

Asked if Wood can keep going well into his 30s, Nuno said: “I believe so. Chris really takes care of himself. Nutrition and rest is so important. Chris has this ambition to keep playing, so he has to take care of his body and his mind. And he is perfect now. As long as he continues, good.

“We are delighted (with him equalling Bryan Roy’s Premier League goals record). And not only here, in New Zealand he is going to break all the records. They are there to be broken. We are delighted. He keeps delivering, and we are so glad.”

On the win, Nuno continued: “It was very hard-earned.

“We say this over and over again, but as a team, as a squad and as a club, we have to be very hard to beat - that should be our mindset.

“We spoke about that during the week and about going back to basics. The basics are simple, let’s be solid. And solid is being aggressive, sticking to your task and helping your teammates. Defensively, we were OK.

“All the back line did OK. It wasn’t only the defence, the midfield were aggressive. But when we changed to a back three, we allowed too much and dropped too much.”

Mentions
Premier LeagueWood ChrisNottinghamIpswich
Related Articles
Wood proves Nottingham Forest matchwinner for victory over Ipswich
Wood insists Forest can win Premier League
Forest striker Wood eyeing media role: But not punditry...