Nottingham Forest boss Nuno delighted matchwinner Wood

Nottingham Forest boss Nuno was delighted matchwinner Chris Wood after victory over Ipswich.

Wood's penalty was enough for Forest to win 1-0 on the day.

Asked if Wood can keep going well into his 30s, Nuno said: “I believe so. Chris really takes care of himself. Nutrition and rest is so important. Chris has this ambition to keep playing, so he has to take care of his body and his mind. And he is perfect now. As long as he continues, good.

“We are delighted (with him equalling Bryan Roy’s Premier League goals record). And not only here, in New Zealand he is going to break all the records. They are there to be broken. We are delighted. He keeps delivering, and we are so glad.”

On the win, Nuno continued: “It was very hard-earned.

“We say this over and over again, but as a team, as a squad and as a club, we have to be very hard to beat - that should be our mindset.

“We spoke about that during the week and about going back to basics. The basics are simple, let’s be solid. And solid is being aggressive, sticking to your task and helping your teammates. Defensively, we were OK.

“All the back line did OK. It wasn’t only the defence, the midfield were aggressive. But when we changed to a back three, we allowed too much and dropped too much.”