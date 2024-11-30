Forest striker Wood eyeing media role: But not punditry...

Nottingham Forest striker Chris Wood admits going into commentating is an option he wants to explore once he hangs up the boots.

The Kiwi concedes coaching isn't on the agenda at this stage.

Advertisement Advertisement

He told the Daily Mail: “Commentary feels like it would come a bit more naturally to me. It certainly takes my fancy a bit more than coaching. The play-by-play commentary is a very different skill from punditry that would have to be enhanced and worked on.

“You need to have a good understanding of what you're talking about, and to me that means you must have played the sport or been involved in it for a long time.

“It's not a case of being able to do it straightaway. It will take a lot of time to learn and understand from people above me, but it's a nice option that might be possible.

“With television you can jump in and out when you need to but on radio you have to do a lot more to get the picture across.”

He added: “If I'm driving somewhere and there's a Premier League or Champions League game on, I'll chuck it on. It's nice to hear what people are doing.

“You want to be able to visualise what's happening. Sometimes you won't get a clear picture but when it's a great commentator, they can make you feel like you're watching it.

“It's definitely a step I could take after football, through New Zealand outlets or international outlets. Who knows?”

- Get breaking football news faster with the new Tribal Football app! Download now on iOS and Android to stay ahead of all the latest transfers and football updates. Download now: App Store, Google Play