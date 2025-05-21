Nottingham Forest and West Ham charged by FA after melee in extra time

West Ham United and Nottingham Forest have been charged by the Football Association after their melee last weekend as both clubs failed to control their players.

Last weekend’s match lasted 112 minutes and 55 seconds in total, the second-longest game of the season in the Premier League. In the 13th minute of time added on of Forest's 2-1 win at the London Stadium, defender Murillo and Edson Alvarez clashed, which started a mass confrontation that finally ended in Forest’s Murillo and Felipe Morata and Hammers stars Alvarez and Carlos Soler being yellow carded.

A statement from the FA said: “West Ham United and Nottingham Forest have been charged in relation to the mass confrontation at their Premier League game on Sunday, 18 May.

“It’s alleged that both clubs failed to ensure their players didn’t behave in an improper and/or provocative way around the 103rd minute. West Ham United and Nottingham Forest have to provide their responses by Friday, 23 May.”

This punishment comes ahead of the last game of the season on Sunday, which will see West Ham face Ipswich Town whilst Forest go head to head with Chelsea for a place in the Champions League next season. A win could push Forest into the top fou,r whilst a loss will see them remain in seventh, which fans will be frustrated with after a collapse in form over recent months.