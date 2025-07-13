Norwich invite Burnley offer for Sargent

Norwich City striker Josh Sargent is wanted by Burnley.

Clarets boss Scott Parker is a fan of the USA international and convinced he can score regularly in the Premier League.

Advertisement Advertisement

Sargent scored 15 goals in the Championship last season and can leave Carrow Road for the right price.

The Sun says Norwich will sell Sargent for £20m this summer, with the player also ready to leave.

However, he has concerns about Burnley's long-term Premier League prospects with the Clarets not the only offer on the table.