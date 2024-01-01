Tribal Football
Most Read
Obi-Martin makes winning Man Utd U18 debut
Brentford boss Frank: Disrespectful to Man Utd and me
Man Utd tracking Sporting CP whizkid Quenda
Henderson on Palace's poor start to season: We’re nowhere near where we need to be

Wilshere set to leave Arsenal role for exciting opportunity at Norwich

Wilshere set to leave Arsenal role for exciting opportunity at Norwich
Wilshere set to leave Arsenal role for exciting opportunity at NorwichTribal Football
Arsenal’s Jack Wilshere is leaving his job as the club’s Under 18s manager for another post.

Wilshere is moving on to Norwich City, where he will be serving as a first-team coach.

Advertisement
Advertisement

Wilshere has been at Arsenal as a coach since the summer of 2022, primarily focusing on the youth teams.

Per The Mirror, Wilshere is excited by the opportunity to work under Johannes Hoff Thorup.

Wilshere interviewed with the Norwich sporting director Ben Knapper and was convinced to join.

Wilshere made 197 appearances for Arsenal, while also having spells at West Ham and Bournemouth before retiring early due to injury issues.

Mentions
Wilshere JackMalacia TyrellArsenalNorwichBournemouthWest HamPremier League
Related Articles
Arsenal make Saliba appeal decision
Arteta has nothing but praise for youth coaches for Arsenal
Arteta opens up on losing unbeaten run and Arsenal's poor discipline