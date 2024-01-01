Wilshere set to leave Arsenal role for exciting opportunity at Norwich

Arsenal’s Jack Wilshere is leaving his job as the club’s Under 18s manager for another post.

Wilshere is moving on to Norwich City, where he will be serving as a first-team coach.

Advertisement Advertisement

Wilshere has been at Arsenal as a coach since the summer of 2022, primarily focusing on the youth teams.

Per The Mirror, Wilshere is excited by the opportunity to work under Johannes Hoff Thorup.

Wilshere interviewed with the Norwich sporting director Ben Knapper and was convinced to join.

Wilshere made 197 appearances for Arsenal, while also having spells at West Ham and Bournemouth before retiring early due to injury issues.