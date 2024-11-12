Tribal Football
Most Read
Man Utd players rally to support Van Nistelrooy after Amorim axe
Man Utd announce Van Nistelrooy departure
Amorim eager to work with Mount at Man Utd
Exclusive: Rosalino also leaves Sporting CP with Amorim for Man Utd

Nkunku unhappy with minutes at Chelsea with potential move set for January

Ansser Sadiq
Nkunku unhappy with minutes at Chelsea with potential move set for January
Nkunku unhappy with minutes at Chelsea with potential move set for JanuaryAction Plus
Chelsea striker Christopher Nkunku hasn't featured as much as he would have expected this season.

The French forward has been a substitute in important games under coach Enzo Maresca.

Advertisement
Advertisement

Per The Telegraph, Nkunku is not too happy about his circumstances at Stamford Bridge.

He may see an exit in the form of Manchester United, who did want to sign him in the past.

Nkunku, who prefers to play off a forward in central to wide areas, may find a role at United under new boss Ruben Amorim.

But that would mean Chelsea sanctioning a sale of a player they still believe can come good.

Mentions
Nkunku ChristopherChelseaManchester UnitedPremier LeagueFootball Transfers
Related Articles
Amorim says Gyokeres will likely leave Sporting this season as Man Utd interest grows
Roma owners in London; target Ten Hag and Potter
The Insider - Rudy Galetti: Man Utd ask for Quenda; Liverpool 2 options for Van Dijk successor; Real Madrid Xabi contact