Nkunku unhappy with minutes at Chelsea with potential move set for January

Chelsea striker Christopher Nkunku hasn't featured as much as he would have expected this season.

The French forward has been a substitute in important games under coach Enzo Maresca.

Per The Telegraph, Nkunku is not too happy about his circumstances at Stamford Bridge.

He may see an exit in the form of Manchester United, who did want to sign him in the past.

Nkunku, who prefers to play off a forward in central to wide areas, may find a role at United under new boss Ruben Amorim.

But that would mean Chelsea sanctioning a sale of a player they still believe can come good.