Nigeria plan major bid for Arsenal whiz Nwaneri
The Nigerian FF (NFF) are preparing a major approach to the family of Arsenal whiz Ethan Nwaneri.

The 18 year-old has just made his debut for England U21 this past week, but also qualifies for Nigeria through his father.

Sportsboom says the NFF are ready to make their pitch to Nwaneri and his family in the coming weeks.

A delegation from the NFF will soon be in London to meet with the player and his family to make their case. 

Former Nigeria defender Sam Sodje said:  "He’s a fantastic talent. I watched him play against Brentford, and I was very impressed.

"However, convincing him to choose Nigeria over England will be a challenge. The English FA is also keen on keeping him, and they won’t let such a talent slip away easily. But in football, you never know."

