Newcastle midfielder Nico Gonzalez 'not concerned' by the 4-1 Premier League defeat to Coventry on Monday (October 12).

Matthias Jaissle’s side were well beaten on their trip to Coventry, with goals from Jack Rudoni, Sidiki Cherif, Ellis Simms, and Stephen Mfuni.

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Sven Botman scored in the 70th minute to make it 2-1, but Newcastle were unable to capitalise on their momentum.

Speaking to Sky Sports after the game, Newcastle midfielder Gonzalez insisted that the result could have been very different.

"We had clear chances to draw. We improved in many things but there are things we have to work on,” he said.

"I think it's normal in this league there's always goals in the last minute. Everyone goes forward and it's hard to keep defending as well as the first minutes.

"The result is not what happened in the game. I've seen so many games where it's 2-1 and you draw.

"I don't feel concerned. We've done many things right. It's clear what we have to improve. It's easy to work on because we know the things we need to do better. If we improve them I'm sure we'll do a great season."