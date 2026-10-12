Coventry defender Bobby Thomas hailed his side's performance in their impressive 4-1 Premier League win over Newcastle on Monday (October 12).

The newly promoted side secured their first home Premier League win since 2001 thanks to goals from Jack Rudoni, Sidiki Cherif, Ellis Simms, and Stephen Mfuni.

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Frank Lampard’s side now move out of the relegation zone and up into 14th, level on points with Manchester United with six.

Speaking to Sky Sports after the game, Coventry defender Thomas hailed the performance as a ‘great night for the club'.

"It was a great night for the club. Our first home win was important. It was good playing out there, it felt good. Three points and a good feeling at the moment," he said.

On what he thought when Newcastle pulled it back to 2-1: "When he puts it top corner there's not much you can do there. We stayed calm and stuck to what we believed in and it paid off."

Goalscorer Ellis Simms added: "A great feeling for me. Watching from the bench everyone was putting in a shift, I knew I needed to keep the energy up and make an impact and I did that today."

On scoring on his 150th Sky Blues appearance: "I knew before the game if I got on, 150 to top it off with a goal there is no better feeling."